Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CFO Acquires $11,970.00 in Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CFO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq purchased 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $11,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq acquired 893 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $11,457.19.

On Friday, November 26th, Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq acquired 500 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $6,125.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq acquired 107 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $1,487.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.31. 72,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $152.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

