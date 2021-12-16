Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 768,300 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the November 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 62.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 32.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average is $56.79. Belden has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

