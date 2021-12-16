Berenberg Bank Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €17.00 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.20) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.03) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.44 ($18.47).

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

