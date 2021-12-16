Berenberg Bank Trims Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Target Price to GBX 14

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 24 ($0.32) to GBX 14 ($0.19) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:HUM traded up GBX 0.72 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 13.82 ($0.18). 2,735,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,269. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.50. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 12.95 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 36.30 ($0.48). The firm has a market cap of £54.28 million and a P/E ratio of -17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

