Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 6,205 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.42. 1,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,548. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.81. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.73 and a twelve month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.