Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 17,227 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

SCHD traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $79.62.

