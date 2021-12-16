Berger Financial Group Inc Has $5.16 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

STX stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.74.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

