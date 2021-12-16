Berger Financial Group Inc Has $5.41 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Iron Mountain comprises about 1.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,645. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

