Berger Financial Group Inc Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.2% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $102.51. 233,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,190. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.50. The company has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

