Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 245,657 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 324,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,230,666. The stock has a market cap of $254.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

