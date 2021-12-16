Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 3,866 Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 1.22% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGRN traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,980. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.93 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.98.

