Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 6,632 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne makes up 1.4% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $475.47. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $301.67 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $490.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,143 shares of company stock worth $14,723,399. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.