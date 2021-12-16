Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,236 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 12,241 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,224,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after buying an additional 768,715 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,580,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Best Buy by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after buying an additional 393,159 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

