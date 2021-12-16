BIDR (BIDR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.94 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $21.94 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00054465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.83 or 0.08232456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00078533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,705.61 or 0.99860502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00051216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

