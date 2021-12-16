Bigbom (BBO) Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Bigbom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $188,768.92 and approximately $56,425.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bigbom has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.00207390 BTC.

About Bigbom

BBO is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

