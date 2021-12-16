Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading Down 7.7%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $229.47 and last traded at $230.46. Approximately 35,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,434,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.65.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.98 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.09.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total transaction of $2,636,930.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $227,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,598 shares of company stock valued at $128,710,747. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,322,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

