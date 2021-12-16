Binance USD Trading Up 0% This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $13.80 billion and $5.45 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00041069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.38 or 0.00209521 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006804 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,800,014,686 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

