BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Down 6%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 5,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 230,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $166,875.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in BioAtla by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after acquiring an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

