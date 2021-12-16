BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Position Raised by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,132 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of BioLife Solutions worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $34.75 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.53 and a beta of 1.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $323,045.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $651,099.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,483 shares of company stock worth $11,813,638 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

