BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,052.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
