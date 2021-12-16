BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,052.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.