BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.03

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.47. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 113,640 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.28.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVXV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

