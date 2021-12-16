Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Short Interest Down 49.8% in November

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the November 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOT. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIOT opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

