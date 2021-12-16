Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) was down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 14,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,049,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.60). Sell-side analysts predict that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

