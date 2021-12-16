Bismuth (BIS) Price Down 36.7% This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Bismuth has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $1,042.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 36.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000124 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,212,687 coins and its circulating supply is 23,072,797 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

