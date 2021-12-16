Bistroo (BIST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $179,631.00

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. Bistroo has a market cap of $4.16 million and $179,631.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bistroo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.03 or 0.08266112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00078567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,934.85 or 1.00159633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00051640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bistroo Profile

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Buying and Selling Bistroo

