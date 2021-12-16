Biswap Reaches Market Cap of $285.00 Million (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Biswap has a market capitalization of $285.00 million and approximately $59.25 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00003743 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Biswap has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Biswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054958 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.35 or 0.08305559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00078106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,043.83 or 0.99848763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00052060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 173,928,926 coins and its circulating supply is 158,259,639 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.