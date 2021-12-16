BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0069

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $382,409.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,573.38 or 0.99529364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00045883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00032582 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.85 or 0.00972526 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

