Bitblocks Market Cap Hits $253,004.38 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 69.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $253,004.38 and approximately $19.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,686.95 or 0.99397366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00045882 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00032560 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.69 or 0.00968587 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

