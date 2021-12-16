Bitcoin 2 Price Down 4.4% This Week (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001431 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and approximately $231.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

