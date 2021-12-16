Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Reaches $235.22 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $235.22 million and $1.56 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014835 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011342 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.