Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $725.70 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.44 or 0.00086688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00320546 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00142255 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003256 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.