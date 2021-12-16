Bitcoin Plus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $46,758.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $46,758.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.11 or 0.00014841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 173,271 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

