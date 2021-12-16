Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $1.56 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $502.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.28 or 0.00330797 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00145174 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00088138 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.