BitcoinPoS (BPS) 1-Day Volume Tops $7,593.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $350,001.95 and $7,593.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 37.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,210,168 coins and its circulating supply is 4,998,714 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

