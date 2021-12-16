BitCore Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $360,691.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,769.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.66 or 0.08303826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.00313202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.68 or 0.00918325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00073931 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00390957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.00258856 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

