BitForex Token (BF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.75 Million

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One BitForex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitForex Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. BitForex Token has a total market capitalization of $25.75 million and $588,110.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00210814 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BF is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,284,472,970 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

