BitKan (KAN) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

BitKan (CURRENCY:KAN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. BitKan has a market capitalization of $18.77 million and $301,227.00 worth of BitKan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitKan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitKan has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00206580 BTC.

BitKan Profile

BitKan is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. BitKan’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,532,691,423 coins. BitKan’s official Twitter account is @BitKanOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitKan’s official website is bitkan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitKan is a blockchain-based content payment platform providing to its user's price monitoring, news, mining monitoring and different cryptocurrency wallets. BitKan's platform allows users to store cryptocurrencies and to check live market prices on major exchanges. Also on the platform, users receive updated news, regarding the cryptocurrency market and set up price reminders. BitKan issued a token named KAN following the Ethereum ERC20 standard. The KAN token is used as a payment method and as a reward within the BitKan ecosystem. “

