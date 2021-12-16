BitTorrent (BTT) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $258.46 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00136156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009092 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005306 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000794 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 93.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002553 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

