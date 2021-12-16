BitTube Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $910.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.41 or 0.00392289 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 330,067,153 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.