Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) is Gruss & Co. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Gruss & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals comprises about 3.6% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Black Stone Minerals worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,440,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $2,547,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 357.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 126,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSM traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 1,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.41. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

