BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $34,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,601,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,052,720. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 38.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 22.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,216.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 179,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 166,063 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

