BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.84

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and traded as high as $14.70. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 46,745 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 29.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

