BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 75.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 59,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.14. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

