BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $952.97

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 952.97 ($12.59) and traded as low as GBX 912 ($12.05). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 917 ($12.12), with a volume of 664,324 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £929.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 952.97.

In related news, insider Angela Lane purchased 496 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.77) per share, for a total transaction of £4,791.36 ($6,331.91).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

