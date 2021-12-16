BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $549.38

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 549.38 ($7.26) and traded as high as GBX 565.84 ($7.48). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 545 ($7.20), with a volume of 565,493 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 549.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

