Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

BGX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,648. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $15.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.