Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:BSL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 79,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,085. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

