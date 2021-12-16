Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.4% over the last three years.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

