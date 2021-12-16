Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 14,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 840,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

BLND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.30.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

