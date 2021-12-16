BLink (BLINK) Market Cap Hits $2.63 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. One BLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BLink has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. BLink has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $7,544.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00205494 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.